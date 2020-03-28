Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,121 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Boston Scientific worth $77,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,232,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,498,938. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra raised Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

