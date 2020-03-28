Bottos (BTO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.66 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $2.66 million worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, BigONE, CoinEgg and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bit-Z, LBank, Bibox, OTCBTC, IDEX, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

