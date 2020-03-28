Bounty0x Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Radar Relay, Bit-Z and IDEX. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $93,481.85 and $28.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.15 or 0.02526945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00194325 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042372 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033592 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x launched on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Bit-Z, Gate.io and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

