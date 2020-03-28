BOX Token Market Cap Reaches $2.05 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $13,157.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOX Token has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005792 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,609,050 tokens. The official website for BOX Token is box.la. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

