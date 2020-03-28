Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 27th total of 146,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 309,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 4.42.

Get Boxlight alerts:

BOXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Securities cut Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.