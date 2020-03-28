BQT Market Cap Reaches $3.62 Million (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One BQT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. BQT has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $2,049.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BQT has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000681 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.05 or 0.04885653 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00065013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036830 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016050 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT (BQTX) is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,477,988 tokens. The official website for BQT is bqt.io. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

