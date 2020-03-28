Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,296,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,636 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.74% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $20,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BDN traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,946. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. ValuEngine raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

