Bread Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $461,857.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Bread token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Tokenomy, Kucoin and OKEx. During the last week, Bread has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $9.85 million and $461,857.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.02479529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00193725 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00042367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033911 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com .

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, OKEx, Kucoin, Binance, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

