Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Up 29.0% in March

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,165,700 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the February 27th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. INCA Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 6,217,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,092,000 after purchasing an additional 526,500 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,653,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,185,000 after purchasing an additional 208,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,973,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,007,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48,120 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,817,000. Institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of BRF in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of BRFS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,924,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,185. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.87. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

