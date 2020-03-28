BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

BBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 12,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $440,176.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 30,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $1,077,238.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,378,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,247.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBIO stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

