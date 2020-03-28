Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Short Interest Update

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,100 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the February 27th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 21.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

MNRL stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. 401,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,360. The company has a market cap of $508.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.10%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

In related news, Director John R. Sult purchased 10,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harold D. Carter acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28,375 shares of company stock worth $246,060.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 9,884,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,931,000 after buying an additional 4,874,812 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,260,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,647,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after purchasing an additional 890,563 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,103,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,660,000 after purchasing an additional 452,574 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.