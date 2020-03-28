Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in March

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,714,500 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 27th total of 4,170,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,808,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of BHF stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.84. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Francis Wallace acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,314.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,941,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,169,000 after acquiring an additional 177,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,707,000 after purchasing an additional 365,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $59,231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.