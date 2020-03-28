Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 4,357 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,441,000 after acquiring an additional 511,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,418,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,620,000 after acquiring an additional 180,812 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 20.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after acquiring an additional 202,240 shares during the period. Finally, Adelphi Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,039,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,084,000 after acquiring an additional 94,765 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

