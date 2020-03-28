Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $233.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.56.

WEX opened at $108.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. WEX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

