Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 41,405 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,405 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,071.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $8.60 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $26.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35.

