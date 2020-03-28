Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 7,056 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,261 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 62,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 88,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 43,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,306,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,878,000 after purchasing an additional 28,402 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HDB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $39.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $65.89.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

