Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 7,394 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $64.46 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $115.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.