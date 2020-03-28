Brinker Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 31,689 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

NYSE PKI opened at $74.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

