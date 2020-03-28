Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 462,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,879 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $681,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $32.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

