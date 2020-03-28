Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Southern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Southern by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Southern by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra raised their price objective on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Shares of SO opened at $56.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $125,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,545,307.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,827 shares of company stock worth $8,305,763 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.