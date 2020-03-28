Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth $1,112,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,932,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

