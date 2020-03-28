Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CME Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,582,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in CME Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 62,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.27.

CME stock opened at $171.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.32. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,447.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

