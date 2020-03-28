Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $1,091,000. AXA grew its position in Pool by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Pool by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 211,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Pool by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,509 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Pool by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.60.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $186.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.93. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $159.71 and a 1-year high of $238.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

