Brinker Capital Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $141.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.97 and its 200-day moving average is $149.31. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WST. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

