Brinker Capital Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 274.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Humana by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,191,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,965,000 after buying an additional 169,791 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Humana by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,537,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after buying an additional 167,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Humana by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,087,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,129,000 after buying an additional 841,298 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 808,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $297.07 on Friday. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $384.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.12.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

