Brinker Capital Inc. Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

BMY opened at $52.79 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

