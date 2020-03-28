Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 154.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Leidos by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Leidos by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.74. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $63.18 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

