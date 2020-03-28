Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,924 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total value of $4,378,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,057.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $217.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.18. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $249.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

