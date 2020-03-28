Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 22,555 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Redwood Trust worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 401,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 262,093 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 31,934 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.01%.

RWT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

