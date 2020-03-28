Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 2,570 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of Exponent worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after acquiring an additional 353,800 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 2,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 185,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 178,508 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Exponent by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 129,198 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,383,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPO opened at $70.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.45. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPO. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Exponent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

