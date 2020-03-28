Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 7,520 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,934 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.72.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $84.65. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

