Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $231,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at $475,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $6,533,833. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $100.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $150.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.41.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

