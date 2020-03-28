Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 949.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.35.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 117.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRI shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

