Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 3,555 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Total in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 9.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Total by 12.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Total by 1,154.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 57,758 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Total by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 5.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

In other news, Director S.A. Total bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $93,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 833,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,854,345 and have sold 2,152,078 shares valued at $18,533,004.

NYSE:TOT opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Research analysts predict that Total SA will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

