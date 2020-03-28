Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 38,460 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,269 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 38,460 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,679.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HAL opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. AltaCorp Capital cut Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens cut Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.26.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

