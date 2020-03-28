Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 7,785 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,361 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,318 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,222,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,942,000 after acquiring an additional 235,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,893 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.33. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

