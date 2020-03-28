Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 94,058 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 94,058 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Raymond James downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 56,600 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,895.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRO opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

