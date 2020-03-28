Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 171,687 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Brinker International worth $17,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 117.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 505.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts acquired 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,320.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $272,363. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

EAT stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.45. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. OTR Global raised Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

