British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,614,000 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the February 27th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:BTI opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6721 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.