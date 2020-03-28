Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Axa

Axa lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

NYSE:BR opened at $91.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,360.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $476,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,067. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

