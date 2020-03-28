Brokerages Anticipate Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Earnings of $11.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will announce $11.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $14.40 and the lowest is $10.03. Alphabet reported earnings of $11.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $51.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $44.11 to $61.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $62.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $53.17 to $70.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,511.24.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $52.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,327.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,319.48. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

