Brokerages Anticipate Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) to report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $4.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $520.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

BFAM stock opened at $103.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $176.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.27 and its 200 day moving average is $151.07.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $568,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,444,015. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,406,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.