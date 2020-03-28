Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Stephens upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.96. 7,035,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,898,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,461,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,956,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,352 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,217 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,786,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

