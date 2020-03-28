Brokerages Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Helmerich & Payne reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.98.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $16.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.22, a P/E/G ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.54. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.86%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

