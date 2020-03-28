Brokerages Anticipate Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Israel Chemicals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.09. Israel Chemicals posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Israel Chemicals.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

ICL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Israel Chemicals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Israel Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Israel Chemicals stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Israel Chemicals has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Israel Chemicals’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Israel Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

