Brokerages Anticipate Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to announce sales of $1.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $520,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $24.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 million to $43.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $42.31 million, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $79.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,442.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 5.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 742,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 540,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 31,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KIN opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $146.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $11.93.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.