Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Mondelez International also reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.07.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,074,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,104 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.15. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

