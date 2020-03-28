Brokerages Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post sales of $2.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the lowest is $2.52 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $10.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.44 billion to $10.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $465.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.27.

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,611,000 after acquiring an additional 51,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $313.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

