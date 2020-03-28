Brokerages Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

PDCO opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $25.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $18,687,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 851,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 734,285 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,721,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,681,000 after purchasing an additional 430,304 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 853.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 397,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $4,659,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

