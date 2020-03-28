Brokerages Anticipate Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) to Post $0.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Propetro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is ($0.02). Propetro reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Propetro will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Propetro.

A number of analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. Raymond James lowered Propetro from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered Propetro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lowered Propetro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Propetro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Propetro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.99.

Shares of PUMP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.29. 1,868,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.87. Propetro has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

